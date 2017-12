Marvel Studios has released a new television spot for Black Panther.

The commercial teases the rise of a new king as T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) take the throne left vacant by the death of his father, T’Chaka, in Captain America: Civil War.

The teaser also focuses on Balck Panther’s rivalry with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), the villain who teams up with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) in the film.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.