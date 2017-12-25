Rah Digga on Female Rappers: “There’s Only 1 Female That Doesn’t Collab With the Others”

Rah Digga on Female Rappers: “There’s Only 1 Female That Doesn’t Collab With the Others”

2017 was a defining moment in Hip Hop for women. BET hosted the first-ever all-female cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Cardi B transformed from an Instagram sensation, to a reality star, to a chart-topping success. Remy Ma came home and had the illest reunion of past and present female emcees at Summer Jam. Rapsody got nominated for a Grammy Award, even Trina is coming out with a new LP. And Nicki Minaj has been putting in some serious, dropping features with this year’s hottest artists from Lil Uzi Vert to the Migos. But Rah Digga still thinks women in Hip Hop have a long way to go.

The former Flipmode emcee took to Twitter to stir up controversy about female rappers. She said that women don’t have to like each other in order to collaborate. She argued that all the guys don’t like each other, but they need to be able to “coexist for the sake of Hip Hop.”

Why? All the guys don't. We just need to coexist for the sake of Hip Hop. We aint got to like each other 😂 https://t.co/wVeD594Mf7 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 22, 2017

In the good ole days we did all of the above at the same damn time… and didn't have to get along to do it… https://t.co/YmOE4PscgU — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 23, 2017

It's not rare at all. It's only 1 female that doesn't collab with the others… https://t.co/GhpUABEIPm — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 23, 2017

Rah didn’t mention this “1 female,” by name but the Barbz quickly jumped to the defense of Nicki. Rah noted that she didn’t name drop so their defensiveness says a lot about the “Anaconda” rapper’s collaboration reputation.

If that's the case why the Barbz goin nuts in my mentions then? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FbnIFmTdYC — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 23, 2017

Hip Hop vets and new school rappers have taken to social media to call out their generational counterparts over the ever lasting new school versus old school debate. So it was only right that Rah shared her list of influential female rappers that notably excludes all the new school rappers including Rapsody, Cardi, and Nicki.

Just for you Crook 🤣: Impact/Legacy:

Roxanne Shante

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Lauren

Lil Kim

Missy (6th man) Still got bars/pen never questioned:

Me 😁

Bahamadia

Rage

Jean Grae

Gangsta Boo

Eve (6th man) I can't really incorporate the new girls yet. They still got work to do. https://t.co/ytZjEMD0Lx — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 23, 2017

AS FUCK. The new generation is a whole different list. I can't put these girls on a list w/ girls that got 20+ years in https://t.co/99qLM4zeQ7 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 23, 2017

If you’re feeling this hot topic, you can expect more where this came from on Rah’s Hip Hop podcast.