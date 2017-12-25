Serena Williams Set to Play Next Weekend for the First Time Since Giving Birth

Its been almost a year since Serena Williams last had a match. The tennis star is preparing to defend her Australian Open crown in January, a title she earned earlier this year while she was pregnant.

I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September, Williams said in a statement on the championship’s website.

Williams and Ostapenko will be the first women to participate in the 10th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event, Williams added.

This is Serena Williams’ first match since giving birth to her beautiful baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She made her last match look effortless, meanwhile, a life was growing inside of her. So we’re anxious to see how this game will turn out for the twenty-three time grand slam champion.