Lil Wayne is celebrating the holiday season with the sixth installment of his Dedication mixtape series.

Hosted by DJ Drama, Dedication 6, features the Young Money CEO remixing popular tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s, “DNA,” Lil Uzi Vert’s, “XO Tour Life,” 21 Savage’s, “Bank Account,” and YFN Lucci’s featuring PNB Rock, “Everyday We Lit.”

Over the course of 15-tracks, Weezy reunites with his YMCMB crew Gudda Gudda, Euro, Cory Gunz, and HoodyBaby. He even re-connects with Nicki Minaj on the track “5 Star,” which is a remix to Post Malone’s, “Rockstar.”

The last Dedication installment was released in 2013, when we still had a Black President Drama notes. “Weezy and Dram, we are the mixtape blueprint!” declares Drama on the opener “Fly Away.”

This mixtape is supposed to be the warm-up for the long-awaited Carter V, which Lil Wayne said he will never release until his $51 million legal dispute with Cash Money is resolved.

Apparently what we have below is only part one of the mixtape, and we can expect the second part some time after the holiday. Unwrap Weezy’s gift below.