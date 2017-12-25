Words by Roman White

Fans should keep a lookout for Tee Grizzley this Christmas as he is in the giving mood this December. Grizzley took to Twitter late Christmas Eve to wish all his fans a Merry Christmas. In the spirit of giving, The Detroit rapper has offered fans the opportunity for a gift to anyone who asks.

“Happy Holidays to all my fans,” said Tee Grizzley in a tweet that he reposted on Instagram. “Ima do something for everybody that see me in person and ask me for something.” Grizzley captioned his reposted tweet saying, “That’s my Word” as he plans to honor his pledge.

It could be any guess where the “Country” rapper is right now but one could only assume Grizzley is back in the Motor City for the holidays. Grizzley’s Christmas spirit could come from a phenomenal 2017 where he saw his career take off and his value to the Hip Hop game skyrocket.

The success of his platinum single “First Day Out” from the My Moment mixtape boosted his stock even garnering a co-sign from Roc Nation CEO and legendary MC JAY-Z. When speaking on Grizzley, Hov simply said “I believe it” in reference to Grizzley’s story telling ability and even gave him a shout out on Twitter when Jay was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. At the time, the Brooklyn MC called the track the hottest song out.

Grizzley also got love from the NBA with LeBron James posting a video to Instagram rapping the lyrics to “First Day Out” from his training facility. The three times MVP has been very big on promoting Hip-Hop music he appreciates through social media and surely generated a bigger following for the artist.

Grizzley followed up this effort in an early December joint project with another Midwest MC Lil Durk. The 12-track project was titled Bloodas.