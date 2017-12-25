Today in Hip Hop History: Troy Ave Was Shot Twice in His Car on Christmas Day

Today marks a year since Troy Ave was shot, while heading to visit his family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day.

Around 4:20 p.m on December 25, 2016, the Brooklyn rapper was sitting in a red Maserati at East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard, while someone walked up to the vehicle and fired multiple shots. The “She Belongs to the Game” rapper was hit once in the head, and once in the back.

A day after the shooting occurred, Troy was released from the hospital with a bullet still lodged in his head. He posted a video of the aftermath on Instagram, with his blood stains still in the car.

Troy seemingly wore the incident as a badge of honor, calling himself the second coming of Tupac and recounting the event in the record, “Amazing Grace.“. The shooting closed out an eventful year for the “All About the Money” rapper who was involved in the Irving Plaza shooting, which led to the arrest of Tax Stone.