Words by Nick Slay

It’s that magical time of year when everyone sings their favorite Christmas carols. It’s also that time of year when people ruin those songs by adlibing their own wrong lyrics. Celebs are no exception. This year our Celebrity-in-Chief got in on the action. So in response Twitter took to creating the hashtag ‘#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong’ to clap back at the POTUS in comedic fashion. They were a couple of snooze fests, but their were some hilarious posts that were worth sharing.

Some of our favorites were:

#addtrumpruinanxmassong

Deck the halls w/ burning crosses

Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me

Show the serfs that we're their bosses

Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me

FOX is praising – I'm amazing

Me-me-me me-me-me me-me-me

Cap it off with nukes a-blazing

Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me — Loretta Dill 🎁 n (@lorettadillon) December 22, 2017

#addtrumpruinanxmassong

Dashing through the bill

So the rich don't have to pay

Ryan is his shill

Laughing all the way The Mercers and the Kochs

Giggle with delight

What fun it is to screw the poor

Dictatorship's in sight. Swindle bill

Swindle bill

Swindle all the way — Peregrine (@Lies_Are_Chains) December 22, 2017

12 dummies dumbing,

11 liars lying,

10 tweets-a-coming,

9 ladies accusing,

8 ties a-taping,

7 dentures a-flying,

6 slurs a-shpeaking,

5 golden seats,

4 angry birds,

3 french fries,

2 turtle sundaes,

And a dead squirrel as a hair piece#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 22, 2017

He'll tweet while you are sleeping

He'll tweet when you're awake

He'll tweet when things are bad or good

He'll tweet until things break#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong — Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) December 22, 2017

You better watch out,

You better not cry,

You better not pout,

I'm telling you why,

Robert Mueller's coming to town!#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong — Alex (@Neoprankster) December 22, 2017

#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer Which Medicare No Longer Covers Because the Top 1% Got a Tax Cut — Trump Thoughts (@TrumpDotDotDot) December 22, 2017