Words by Nick Slay
It’s that magical time of year when everyone sings their favorite Christmas carols. It’s also that time of year when people ruin those songs by adlibing their own wrong lyrics. Celebs are no exception. This year our Celebrity-in-Chief got in on the action. So in response Twitter took to creating the hashtag ‘#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong’ to clap back at the POTUS in comedic fashion. They were a couple of snooze fests, but their were some hilarious posts that were worth sharing.
Some of our favorites were:
#addtrumpruinanxmassong
Deck the halls w/ burning crosses
Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me
Show the serfs that we're their bosses
Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me
FOX is praising – I'm amazing
Me-me-me me-me-me me-me-me
Cap it off with nukes a-blazing
Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me
— Loretta Dill 🎁 n (@lorettadillon) December 22, 2017
#addtrumpruinanxmassong
Dashing through the bill
So the rich don't have to pay
Ryan is his shill
Laughing all the way
The Mercers and the Kochs
Giggle with delight
What fun it is to screw the poor
Dictatorship's in sight.
Swindle bill
Swindle bill
Swindle all the way
— Peregrine (@Lies_Are_Chains) December 22, 2017
12 dummies dumbing,
11 liars lying,
10 tweets-a-coming,
9 ladies accusing,
8 ties a-taping,
7 dentures a-flying,
6 slurs a-shpeaking,
5 golden seats,
4 angry birds,
3 french fries,
2 turtle sundaes,
And a dead squirrel as a hair piece#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 22, 2017
He'll tweet while you are sleeping
He'll tweet when you're awake
He'll tweet when things are bad or good
He'll tweet until things break#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong
— Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) December 22, 2017
You better watch out,
You better not cry,
You better not pout,
I'm telling you why,
Robert Mueller's coming to town!#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong
— Alex (@Neoprankster) December 22, 2017
#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer Which Medicare No Longer Covers Because the Top 1% Got a Tax Cut
— Trump Thoughts (@TrumpDotDotDot) December 22, 2017