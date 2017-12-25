Here’s Why Will Smith Can’t Bear to Watch Himself on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Here’s Why Will Smith Can’t Bear to Watch Himself on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Will Smith is a well-known, accomplished actor who has two Academy nominations under his belt. However, the rapper-turned-actor can’t “bear to watch” himself on his debut acting role, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show the Fresh Prince explained why you will never catch him chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool while watching the series he starred in for six seasons.

It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else’s lines. If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I’m mouthing other people’s lines. It’s terrible and I can’t bear to watch it.

In the video below, he also mentions that if there was any possibility of a reunion, he will be best fit to play the role of Uncle Phil. “Man, I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one now ― I’m nearly 50,” the 49-year-old actor explains.

Last Summer, Will accidentally created a viral moment while bungee jumping when he snapped a photo uncannily resembling the late James Avery.