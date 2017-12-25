XXXTentacion Plans to Donate 20k to Local Foster Home for Christmas

Words by Roman White

XXXTentacion is getting in the holiday spirit after a rough couple of weeks. The South Florida MC was recently arrested and charged with more than 8 felonies for witness tampering. The “Look at Me” rapper was released from prison less than a week ago and placed on house arrest as he continues to fight his case.

But X is now refusing to let his personal matters take a toll on his philanthropy. The 17 album creator and recently signed Capitol Records artist took to Instagram late Sunday night to offer a Christmas gift to children in need and is also encouraging others to do the same.

Going to be donating 20,000 dollars to a local foster home for Christmas. I don’t usually show the good I do but just as you always see the negative I see that it’s now time to not hide the good I am doing behind the scenes, I ask that if you can contribute to any local foster homes no matter how small, it will be greatly appreciated. Don’t forget about the kids who weren’t given a chance! We must show them they are not forgotten and that they are thought of!

X has always been vocal about him growing up feeling alone so he seems to be fighting for a cause that relates to him personally. The “Jocelyn Flores” rapper has also been very vocal about dealing with depression and part of that he credits to growing up without a family to confide in.

XXXTentacion has never been shy about wanting to do good for people especially children. As the rappers career began to take off, he has posted videos of him doing speaking events and talking to kids about staying positive and loving themselves. Before his incarceration, X also planned an anti-rape event that was cancelled due to an alleged vandalism at the venue he planned to hold it.