Words by Roman White

Panther Quarterback Cam Newton posted a video to Instagram of his 2-year-old son, Chosen Newton, dancing to some Travis Scott and Quavo. In the video taken in the Panthers locker room, the MVP Quarterback shows his 4 million instagram followers how good of a dancer his infant son is. Cam turns on “Black and Chinese” from Travis Scott and Quavo’s joint project “Huncho Jack” and gets Chosen going. “When you know you about to double up on gifts because its your bday today and Santa comes tomorrow,” says Cam in the caption.

We’re not sure what Chosen received for his birthday and for Christmas this year, but what his dad got for Christmas was a secured playoff spot this season. On Chosen’s second birthday, the Panthers went up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to clinch a spot in the post-season. Overall, it wasn’t the Panthers best performance, especially in a home game at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte and up against a team that has 4 wins on the season. But, in a last minute effort from Cam and the Panthers pulled out a 19-22 win. They’ll face the Atlanta Falcons in the final week of the regular season.

In a post-game press conference, the birthday boy, Chosen Newton, stole the spotlight from his dad in Riley Curry like fashion. Dressed in a Marvel comics hooded sweatshirt and a Carolina Panthers skull cap, the young Newton stands next to his father and looks at the room full of reporters in a daze. After Cam picks him up on the podium, Little Cam grabs the microphone and does his best to speak to the reporters in the room as his dad speaks on the team’s performance during the game.

Chosen Newton was born the same year that Cam Newton won the MVP and took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl although they went on to lose to the Denver Broncos 24-10.