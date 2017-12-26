The most POWERFUL issue in Hip-Hop is here and to close out 2017, The Source Magazine reveals one of our covers with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, the dynamic duo who have achieved greatness over the past year and decade.

This is the issue where we analyze and profile the “POWER” players of Hip-Hop culture primarily from a business and economic point of view. Power is the ability to influence and make change; for our list, influence in the community also matters, as true power is beyond simply dollars and cents. While the list of leaders are not simply based upon how much revenue was generated over the past 12 months, the economic stats do matter.

In this issue, we recognize 30 of the most powerful influencers in the business of rap culture. We explore three power areas of interest: The behind-the-scenes industry players, radio and digital media, as well as hot button topics like sexual harassment, social justice, health and getting that money.

Below is an excerpt of the exclusive Power30 Conversation with Publisher L. Londell McMillan and the incomparable, Jimmy Iovine.

What does power mean to you?

I never think in terms of power, I think in terms of “great.” Great is power.

Do you think greatness brings power, or do you think power is irrelevant?

Whether you call it “great” or call it “power,” I feel you are better off striving for greatness. Striving for power is fleeting. If you are “great” you can do anything and everybody who is above you in a job environment or runs your place knows it and will respect that. So you should always strive for greatness.

As instrumental as you are in music, did you ever think that Hip-Hop would dethrone rock as the No. 1 genre of music in the country?

When I first met Dre, when I finally looked at what they were doing, I said, ‘Wow… this reminds me of when I first met the Rolling Stones.’ I felt that it was an international message. I felt that it was absolutely a worldwide message. I felt it was multi-cultural and was going to play for everybody. I didn’t really understand it, but it hit that nerve in me that I felt when I felt The ‘Stones or when I saw punk music with Patti Smith. I said this thing is going to take over.

Did it? Yes. Am I the cause of it? No.

I wasn’t even early on it. I think Interscope helped it go worldwide. I think we put the money behind it. I mean we gave it major resources at a time that no one was giving it. We put a lot of money into it: Tupac, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Be sure to pick up your copy of the 2017 Power 30 issues when it hits newsstands on December 27, 2017.