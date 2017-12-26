Draymond Green Felt The Need To Troll LeBron James On Christmas Day

Draymond Green takes no days off when it comes to trolling LeBron James.

Draymond Green’s Christmas Day shoes are custom Nike Hyperdunks with Arthur on the back, which seems to take a shot at LeBron James’s love affair with the character.

Green and the Warriors of course got the best of the Cavs in the NBA Finals last year but last Christmas it was the Cavs beating the Warriors in an instant classic. Kyrie Irving made the clutch plays late, while Steph Curry came up short. Neither of those point guard will be featured in today’s contest.

Instead the spotlight will surround LeBron and Kevin Durant, with the likes of Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Love keeping the contest full of stars despite Curry’s absence.

Both teams have been on amazing runs of late despite playing shorthanded for large portions of the season, leaving fans optimistic another classic duel could be in the cards today.

The Christmas NBA games are usually the unofficial start of the regular season. The trolling by both sides will soon take off, especially heading towards May and June.