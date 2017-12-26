Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins put his bid in for “catch of the year” on Christmas day. In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hopkins tipped a 3-yard pass to himself and managed to get both feet inbounds while being covered by cornerback Joe Haden. The catch was the only highlight for the Texas who lost the matchup 27-6. Hopkins finished the game with four catches and 65 yards.

Hopkins said he doesn’t think it’s one of his better ones because he was supposed to make the play with his right hand. “I’m mad I didn’t catch it the first time,” Hopkins said. “I was supposed to catch that one the first time with my right hand.”

No one has suffered more from Houston’s rotating door of quarterbacks than Hopkins, the All-Pro wideout who has caught passes from a litany of underwhelming passers throughout his Texans career. He continues to prove he can make the best of a bad situation — he’s got 1,300+ receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this fall.