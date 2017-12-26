The collaboration drops on the biggest night in music.

In August, Kendrick Lamar officially announced his partnership Nike, and in October, Kung Fu Kenny was spotted on tour wearing an all red pair of Nike Cortez sneakers inspired by his latest album, DAMN. The shoe was rumored to be a first look at an upcoming release. But just last week, the rapper posted on Instagram teasing a different pair of Nike Cortez, which had a red, white, and black color scheme and a strap that said ‘DON’T TRIP’ on the tongue.

Nike has officially announced that their sneaker collaboration with Kendrick Lamar titled ‘Cortez Kenny,’ will release on Grammy night, January 28, at 7:30 pm EST. The ‘Cortez Kenny’ sneaker is also affordably priced at $100. The sneaker Lamar sported on Instagram appears to differ from the preview image on Nike’s website, but we’ll see if more details on the shoe surface before the release date.

Are you going to cop?