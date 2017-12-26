Lonzo Ball posted a video on Instagram where his parents can be seen enjoying their new convertible Rolls Royce courtesy of their generous son. LaVar Ball gave the vehicle a quick go, relishing their new big baller ride.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn starts at $335,000.

However, the version gifted to the Big Ball Brand mogul reportedly cost a whopping $402,675.

The car will makes a great addition to the $5.2 milion dollar home in Chino Hills were the Ball family currently resides in.

Lonzo must be feeling really good right now, not just because of the opportunity to spoil his parents, but also due to his play as of late.

Over the past five games, Ball has been averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. But what’s most noteworthy is his 43 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent accuracy from long distance.

This gift should keep LaVar happy and quiet until 2018.