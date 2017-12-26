Migos released a promotional video for their latest Pharrell-produced single, “Stir Fry,” for NBA All-Star weekend. The song contains the super producer’s signature bounce so the song’s fast pace was ideally used to channel the athletic adrenalin associated with basketball.

The Georgia trio partnered with the league to build some hype around the annual face off. Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo are decked out in NBA-official gear as they turnt up a strobe lit club up. The scenes switch between the club and NBA highlights to compliment the lyrics.

Takeoff raps, “Finger roll, post move, or the pick and roll,” as an array of clips flash on the screen, showing the league’s hottest players doing the moves.

In the behind-the-scenes footage of the video, Takeoff calls the partnership a “blessing.”