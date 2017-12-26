Nick Foles has a few weeks to get his act together if the Eagles want to make a playoff run.

Making his second start since MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his left ACL, Foles had a tough time in Philadelphia’s 19-10 victory over Oakland on Monday night. He was 19 of 38 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception, one week after he had four TD passes and no picks in a 34-29 win at the Giants.

The Eagles (13-2) clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed with the victory over the Raiders (6-9), so Foles and most of the starters may not play much or at all against Dallas in Week 17. Their next meaningful game is Jan. 13 or 14 in the playoffs.

Without Wentz, many are expecting the Eagles to be one and done in the playoffs. Foles has a lot of weapons and a very hungry defense around him so time will tell if the Eagles will sink or swim come January.