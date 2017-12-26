Words by Roman White

Schoolboy Q and his daughter Joyce hit the links this Christmas. The TDE rapper posted a video on Instagram of the two working on some putting on the golf course. Q’s young daughter struggled to sink her put, although her first stroke was not too bad, as she got within about five feet of the cup from maybe 15 feet out.

The “Blank Face” rapper then took his turn as his daughter struggled steadying the camera, hence Q’s caption “Joy can’t film for s**t.” Q has obviously been practicing, as his first swing came really close to the pin. Prior to their day golfing, the two spent the morning unwrapping Christmas gifts at home. Q shared the videos from Christmas morning on his Snapchat account.

Schoolboy Q and his daughter have quite a hilarious, but amazing relationship. The two of them received a lot of press and praise for women’s empowerment when the “That Part” rapper wore a pink “Girl Power” hooded sweatshirt to the 59th annual Gramm Awards. His, at the time, 7-year-old daughter and date for the awards, was matching his colors in a pink suit.

As powerful and loving as these images were, more often than not you can find the Grammy-Nominated rapper and his now 8-year-old daughter engaging in roasting sessions. In fact, Christmas morning the two of them, prior to golfing, were playing Just Dance on Nintendo Wii making fun of each others dance moves or lack thereof. “Damn, growing up in the Valley done lost all my baby’s rhythm,” said Q on the Instagram video. “We gotta send you back to the hood or something.”

Joyce fights back with jokes telling her father that he doesn’t know how to dance and when Q took his turn on the dance despite the 31-year-old’s confidence, Joyce lets him know that he “didn’t even get a star” which a player receives when the perfect a dance move.