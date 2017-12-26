XXXTentacion is fresh out on bail, and didn’t waste any time to drop new music. The South Florida rapper released a new song titled, “#ProudCatOwner #IHateRappers #IEatP!*?y.”

Yes. That’s the actual name of the song. The Ronny J-produced beat has so much bass it sounds like cacophony. XXX goes hard on the beat too.

“Oh big deal/All you’re saying/I reply like are you playing/Slurp on pussy like Low Mein/I’m Progressive like Flo, man/That bitch knocking on my fucking door, man/My body teasing like G.I. Joe, man/Feds on these pussies on fucking low, man/Kim Jong Un to the fucking flow, man,” he spits. And he sounded like he was actually spitting on the mic. Not sure how these lyrics actually fit with the title, but you’ll have to listen for yourself below.

The SoundCloud description reads “IM JUST GETTING STARTED HAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHA.” Which means we can expect new music from the “Look At Me” rapper.

He has a lot of time on his hands now that he’s on house arrest. He got hit with a total of 15 charges ahead of his domestic abuse trial.