Christmas has already passed, but the holidays aren’t over just yet. Azealia Banks released a new holiday-themed track titled, “Icy Colors Change.”

The “Airglow Fires” sampled track starts off slow, then Banks raps about forming a relationship during the holidays. “I see colors changing/Every holiday is amazing with you/Happy holidays to you, baby.”

In about a minute the flow speeds up and Azealia starts spitting bars. “This that flow you been missing/Dashing young Vixen/Fly like Blitzen, back on my business/Ice on my neck, frosty and vicious/What’s on your wish list?” Banks raps.

Earlier this month, Banks mistakingly entered a public feud with Remy Ma.

The Bronx rapper appeared on E Bro in the Morning and made some comments that didn’t sit well with the Harlem emcee. “When I came home it was nothing,” Remy said during her interview. “It was tumbleweeds blowing through as far as female artists is concerned.”

Banks fired back at Remy on Instagram, writing, “Remy — the hottest things you’ve released since you’ve been out of jail are Nicki love letters and she’s still miles more important than you.” She added, “The music you have been releasing is some serious old head rap shit and it’s 100% unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you’ve been home. It is not 2000.

This led the “Wake Me Up” rapper to pull receipts and upload screenshots of Azealia Banks praising her and begging her to collaborate.