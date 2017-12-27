Barack Obama sat down with Prince Harry for a rare interview on BC Radio 4.

They spoke about an array of topics from President Donald Trump to his own presidency. Barack spoke about the irresponsible uses of social media by people in position of power.

One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.

Although he doesn’t mention POTUS by name, we know exactly what he’s talking about.

Further along in the interview, Harry hit Obama with a round of rapid-fire questions and didn’t shy away from one of the former president’s favorite topics, basketball. Obama weighed in on the ever lasting LeBron James versus Michael Jordan debate, and his response wasn’t the least bit surprising. “Jordan. Although I love LeBron, I’m a Chicago guy,” he said.

The Chicago native also provided insight on how’s life after the White House. He has a lot more time on his hands now, so he is able to sleep in late and spend more time with his beautiful family. However, he makes it clear that his priorities have not changed.