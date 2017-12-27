Netflix’s latest high budget film starring Will Smith, Bright, got pretty decent reviews. But, Chance The Rapper had a less-than-flattering review for the movie.

He said his issues with the film is that he feels “cheated” when movies use allegoric racism. He argued that the portrayal of America’s racism in the film was too shallow.

Despite Chano’s beliefs, the film is a must-watch and will be revolutionary for the streaming service.