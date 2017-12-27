Netflix’s latest high budget film starring Will Smith, Bright, got pretty decent reviews. But, Chance The Rapper had a less-than-flattering review for the movie.

He said his issues with the film is that he feels “cheated” when movies use allegoric racism. He argued that the portrayal of America’s racism in the film was too shallow.

I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow. #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate ork now 🤨 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I think the idea is that they’re a step below bottom of the spectrum blackness. Which is why Will’s character, the Mexican cop and the ork have that dialogue in the street. https://t.co/LaFMysw2WG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make wills character say “Fairy Lives don’t Matter” https://t.co/j721N38cdR — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

Despite Chano’s beliefs, the film is a must-watch and will be revolutionary for the streaming service.