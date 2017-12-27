After giving birth to her baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson in April, singer/model Ciara decided to take a break from mommy duties to star in the steamy 26th installment of the annual LOVE Advent calendar. In the sultry video CiCi shows off her gorgeous post-baby body in a white t-shirt dress in thigh-high boots, accompanied with a sexy push- up bra.

2017 has proven to be the year of the woman and what better way to celebrate female empowerment than a month of unapologetically strong and sexy women. Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it’s always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin, Ciara said.

The “Promise” singer’s installment was directed by Gia Coppola and will be featured among other visuals like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Irina Shavk, Rita Ora, Emily Rataikowski and many more.

View the 26th installment for the LOVE Advent calendar below.