Co-creator of MTV Unplugged Jim Burns has died after being struck by a taxi while crossing Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with his seeing-eye dog.

Burns, 65, was struck on Saturday on the Upper East Side and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Police say the cab driver turned onto Fifth Avenue from East 87th Street and struck Burns, who had been walking with his seeing-eye dog near his Upper East Side home at 9.30am.

The driver of the cab remained at the scene; police still were investigating but don’t expect criminal charges.

The MTV alumni was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition after suffering a serious head injury, according to media reports.

On the hugely popular show, artists such as Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Jay-Z and Lauryn Hill performed stripped-down versions of their hit songs in an intimate venue.

An MTV spokeswoman said the network is deeply saddened to learn of the death, and that Burns’ groundbreaking work would live on.