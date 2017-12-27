Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Links Up With Ice-T’s Final Level Productions For Daytime Talk Show

Hip Hop hasn’t seen anything like this since The Arsenio Hall Show.

Culture critic, activist and Georgetown Professor Michael Eric Dyson has connected like Cuban links with Ice-T and his Final Level Productions company to bring the public The Raw Word, which is set for a four-week test episode run in March 2018 on Sinclair Stations.

Dyson will co-host alongside reality TV personality Claudia Jordan on The Raw Word, which is executive produced by Andre Jetmir, who manages Professor Dyson as well as served as the creator of Ice-T & Coco.

Three complete episodes of “The Raw Word” already feature guests Don Cheadle, Bill Maher and Tavis Smiley.

Look for the premiere episode on Sinclair Stations on March 5, 2018.