Words by Shurida Lundi

Ending the year off strong, Eminem is back on the top of the charts after a four-year album

hiatus with Revival.

Every single Em album since The Marshall Mathers LP, released in 2000,

has reached the No. 1 spot. That means for the eight consecutive time, Slim Shady hit a number

one album in its debut week.

Revival beat out Taylor Swift and G-Eazy for that top spot.

It has been a long time coming since we heard from Eminem, but he started reminding us why

he’s one of the best and how vocal he is about things or people he doesn’t like and the

President was no exception.

Back in October, Marshall Mathers ripped President Donald Trump to shreds during the BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.

Revival was released on December 15 th and features artists like Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Alicia

Keys, P!NK, and a few others.