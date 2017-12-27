Jaden Smith has already made it clear that all of his moves will be iconic. Fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated debut album, SYRE, Smith announces that he wants to star in a Bollywood film.
The “Fallen” rapper plans to live his best life, doing what he wants to express himself freely. Even if that means landing a role in an Indian movie.
I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017
There’s no telling what made Jaden tweet this because he wasn’t tweeting about Bollywood prior. He was probably binge-watching a few and felt inspired. Nevertheless, that one tweet was enough to send Twitter in a frenzy about the possibilities of The Pursuit of Happiness star playing in a Bollywood flick.
Extra like this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/O9Stsyc74v
— bad john (@LidaLeeGi) December 27, 2017
Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV
— Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017
Well…. why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq
— No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017
Say no more pic.twitter.com/w8mEcdPkhn
— Bridget G. (@bgigglings) December 27, 2017
— lola 42 (@khalidiot) December 27, 2017
You can start off with this film. pic.twitter.com/JqA7AQtrvG
— DailySocial (@DailySocial7) December 27, 2017
We welcome you Jaden 💐 pic.twitter.com/BSYWIiT7Zq
— Lazy Cat 👒 (@uPoliticat) December 27, 2017