Jaden Smith Wants to Star in a Bollywood Film, Twitter Has Him Covered

Jaden Smith has already made it clear that all of his moves will be iconic. Fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated debut album, SYRE, Smith announces that he wants to star in a Bollywood film.

The “Fallen” rapper plans to live his best life, doing what he wants to express himself freely. Even if that means landing a role in an Indian movie.

I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017

There’s no telling what made Jaden tweet this because he wasn’t tweeting about Bollywood prior. He was probably binge-watching a few and felt inspired. Nevertheless, that one tweet was enough to send Twitter in a frenzy about the possibilities of The Pursuit of Happiness star playing in a Bollywood flick.

Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV — Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017

Well…. why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq — No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017

You can start off with this film. pic.twitter.com/JqA7AQtrvG — DailySocial (@DailySocial7) December 27, 2017