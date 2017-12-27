Jaden Smith has already made it clear that all of his moves will be iconic. Fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated debut album, SYRE, Smith announces that he wants to star in a Bollywood film.

The “Fallen” rapper plans to live his best life, doing what he wants to express himself freely. Even if that means landing a role in an Indian movie.

There’s no telling what made Jaden tweet this because he wasn’t tweeting about Bollywood prior. He was probably binge-watching a few and felt inspired. Nevertheless, that one tweet was enough to send Twitter in a frenzy about the possibilities of The Pursuit of Happiness star playing in a Bollywood flick.