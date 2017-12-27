James Harden felt the need to spread some holiday love to his longtime friend, Meek Mill.

Meek is currently serving a 2-4 year prison sentence that many thought was unjust due to the judge’s grudge towards him.

The basketball player visited Meek in prison on Tuesday to keep his spirits up during the holidays. Harden also let the Philly emcee know that he will be wearing black and yellow #FreeMeek custom sneakers this Thursday versus the Celtics, which will air on TNT. The Maybach Music Group logo also appears on the side of the shoes.

Exclusive: James Harden will wear 'Free Meek' sneakers on Thursday https://t.co/lENSUPsdXX pic.twitter.com/4b2KyUiY0q — DeAntae Prince (@DeAntae) December 27, 2017

Meek Mill has received an outpour of support from athletes and celebrities since being incarcerated, and has recently been visited by Sixers owner Michael Rubin, as well as Joel Embiid and Colin Kaepernick. In fact, Rubin has reportedly visited Meek several times over the last month, and he recently reiterated that his spirits are high, given the circumstances.

Hopefully, the sincere jesters will continue to lift Meek’s spirits.