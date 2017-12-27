Last week, shortly after receiving the news that Joe Budden would not be returning to Complex’s Everyday Struggle, we learned that him and Charlamagne Tha God would be broadcasting a year-end wrap-up show titled, This Year Was Dope/Trash.

Premiering on Tuesday on Revolt TV, the year-end segment discussed the top everything — from hottest albums to the most trash artists and more. The musically inclined duo expressed and defended their opinions in a very fashionable manner — so much so that we can only hope that this officially turns into a series we can look forward to way more often than just once a year.

Looking back on 2017 as a whole, Budden and Charlamagne both agreed on JAY-Z’s 4:44, Rapsody’s Laila’s Wisdom, and CyHi The Prynce’s No Dope on Sundays as apart of their Top 5 Albums of the year. The “She Don’t Put It Down” rapper added Kendrick Lamar’s Damn and Rick Ross’ Rather You Than Me, to his list, while Charlamagne added David Banner’s The God Box and Big Sean’s I Decided to his.

The two went on to discuss 2017’s Top 5 Hottest Artists:

Cardi B (coming as a package deal with Offset) 21 Savage DJ Khaled SZA

The crew then made the exception to add Tiffany Haddish to the list. Although she is not a Hip Hop artist she did her thing for black culture as she represented to the fullest by breaking into Hollywood just by being herself.

After deciding on allowing Haddish to make the cut, the duo agreed to delete 21 Savage as a Top 5 Hottest Artist for the year and replace him with Issa Rae as they believed all of her success and advances deserved a spot on the list.

They then went on to discuss the Top 5 Lyricists of 2017 which they were sure to make very clear that top lyricists don’t automatically equate to top albums and vice versa. Charlamagne’s Top 5 Lyricists of 2017 included:

1) Rapsody

2) CyHi the Prynce

3) Kendrick Lamar

4) Big Sean

5) Big KRIT

While Joey’s Top 5 lyricist list looked like:

1) JAY-Z

2) Kendrick Lamar

3) CyHi the Prynce

4) 2 Chainz

5) Rapsody

Throughout the rest of the show Uncle Joe and Charlamagne were able to agree on most of the rest of the contents of each list which looked as follows:

Top 5 Media Moments/Interviews

1) Migos on Everyday Struggle

2) Kodak Black on The Breakfast Club

3) JAY-Z with Elliot Wilson and BDot

4) Troy Ave on The Breakfast Club

5) Meek Mill on Hot97

Wild Card: Cam’ron/Mase Beef

Top 5 Trash Artists

Yatchy Eminem Nicki Minaj Post Malone Frank Ocean Logic

Top 5 Biggest Tragedies

Nicki Minaj getting bodied by Remy Ma with the “Shether” diss track Prodigy’s Death Taxstone going to jail Lil Peep’s drug overdose Usher‘s alleged herpes scandal

What are your thoughts on Joe Budden and Charlamagne’s 2017 lists? Would you change anything or do you totally agree?

You can watch the FULL ‘This Year Was Dope/Trash‘ episode below.