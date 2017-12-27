Words by Nick Slay

Joe Budden certainly knows how to finish a year strong. Everyone was concerned over the future of the “Pump It Up” rapper after his very public departure from Complex’s Everyday Struggle.

Apparently birthing new opportunities is what Joe does best. After the birth of his son with Cyn Santana, the New Jersey native will be birthing a new podcast at Revolt network. Details are still coming in, but Budden is reportedly signing a $5 million contract to bring his talents over to team Diddy.

If you counted the rapper out after the “Ice Tray” diss track by Quavo and Lil Yachty, you may have counted him out too soon. A lot of fans showed up for the luke warm diss due to the hilarious visuals from the music video. The intro which is a glaringly obvious parody of Joe and his former co-hosts definitely got a best “troll of the year” award from most Hip Hop publications, as well as fans.

However, Budden is laughing all the way to the bank with his latest venture. They always say success is the best revenge and the check that Joe will be bringing home from this latest chess move definitely drives home the point.

What do you guys think? Did Joe make the right move leaving a hit show going solo? Or did he make the big moves to support is growing family?