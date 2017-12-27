A week ago Kendrick Lamar took to Instagram to show off his first collaborative shoe with Nike on the Cortez sneaker.

In the photo the Compton rapper showed off his collab, now dubbed the Cortez Kenny 1, which will a feature a multi-colored canvas, with gym red side panels, a white hue on the toe front, tongue, midsole and Swoosh branding, black detail on the midsole, shoe laces and the “Don’t Trip” tagging, which appears on the tongue of each shoe. On the side panels of each shoe are Chinese letters, which give the Kendrick Lamar and Nike collaboration the ultimate Kung Fu Kenny touch. He captioned the photo “DON’T TRIP. CORTEZ KENNY.”

Now seven days after Kung Fu Kenny teased the sneakers on the gram, Nike has announced the release date of this highly-anticipated collab.

After Kendrick left the Reebok brand in August of 2017, the rapper announced his partnership with Nike. When he tweeted an image of himself wearing the Nike Cortez shoe, the Compton rapper left fans wondering when the sneaker collaboration would hit the shelves.

The Nike Cortez Kenny 1 sneakers will be available online at nike.com Sun., Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. EST, the same night as the 2018 Grammy Awards Ceremony. Look for the sneakers to retail for a suggested price of $100.