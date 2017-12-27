Lil Wayne is still building hype around his recently released mixtape, Dedication 6. He released a capsule collection themed after the project.

The collection contains a wide range of merchandise items and accessories including, hoodies, crew neck sweaters, long sleeve shirts, t-shirts, joggers, dad hats, slides and pins. The apparel pays homage to Weezy’s tattoos, Young Money, as well as the mixtape. Tunechi fans will be able to cop merchandise that features his signature face ‘Fear God’ tattoo.

The New Orleans native made an appreciated comeback Christmas weekend with the release of the DJ Drama hosted EP. Guest appearances included, Nicki Minaj, Zoey Dollaz, Euro and more. The mixtape is the sixth installment of Lil Wayne’s Dedication series.