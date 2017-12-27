NBA players and referees have had a number of heated exchanges in the early parts of the season. With the number of technical fouls and ejections given to star players this season including, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis, the space for common ground is uncommon at this point. Golden State’s, Durant, has been ejected three times this season. 14 year veteran, LeBron, was ejected for the first time in his career earlier this season.

In team meetings, players have expressed their disgust with being verbally disrespected and ignored by refs during games. They want their concerns to be heard and rectified.

On Dec. 22, the NBA Referees Association’s general counsel, Lee Seham met with the Players Association executive director, Michele Roberts, to discuss the concerns of both players and referees. Fairness was the concluded basis of the meeting, but an issue would soon arise five days later.

During an NBA finals rematch on Christmas Day, KD blatantly fouled LeBron multiple times during a defining possession in the game. The referees failed to call the first, second or third foul and the Warriors walked away with the victory, as a result. Color commentators, Marc Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, both agreed that Durant fouled James on the play and blamed the refs for terrible officiating. The lack of proficient officiating is frustrating to players, especially during decisive moments in an NBA game. In addition, it is a blatant display of how flawed the NBA replay system is. Replays should not only be present for ball possession under two minutes, but for initial missed fouls as well.

On Tuesday, the NBA admitted that officials missed all three foul calls during a crucial 72 seconds of the game. If LeBron steps to the line and makes both free throws, the Cavs only trail by one point, changing the possible outcome by a landslide.

Great contests are ruined by poor officiating in any sport. With tensions looming between the NBA players and referees, Monday’s game only deepens the dissatisfaction and vexation among players.