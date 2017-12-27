NBC has decided to issue a strict new anti-sexual harassment rule for their employees to follow.

According to Page Six, NBC employees have been ordered to report any inappropriate relationships in the workplace, and if they fail to do so, they could be fired for covering up for colleagues. Another rule that employees found to be ridiculous relates to hugging. Sources say “If you wish to hug a colleague, you have to do a quick hug, then an immediate release, and step away to avoid body contact.”

The following actions may seem drastic, but this follows the recent termination of Today Show’s host Matt Lauer after he wasaccused of sexual misconduct by a female colleague. Since then, NBC has required employees to take anti-harassment training.

Chairman of NBC News, Andy Lack said that “a review of the inappropriate sexual conduct charges that led to Lauer’s firing resulted in interviews with at least 40 other employees.” More detailed rules have been issued, including how to socialize with co-workers. Colleagues are no longer allowed to share taxi cabs home or take vegans to steakhouses, a source says.

Romantic relationships at work are not exactly unusual, but now NBC says it is taking a zero- tolerance approach. Staffers have been told that if they find out about any affairs, romances, inappropriate relationships or behavior in the office, they have to report it to human resources, their superior or the company anti- harassment phone line. Staffers are shocked that they are now expected to snitch on their friends.

Although the company’s employees aren’t too happy with the recent developments, we’re glad to see NBC taking proper precaution to ensure that something like this never happens again.