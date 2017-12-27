After taking the reins from Adidas this past off-season and unveiling an entirely new line of NBA uniforms, most fans were anxious to see what Nike would create for the holiday games. In fact, it was expected that Nike would come out with something special and set the bar for future Christmas Day games down the line.

Instead, for the first time since 2011, NBA fans were forced to watch their favorite players trot up and down the court in their everyday uniforms.

It’s unclear why the sportswear brand opted not to outfit the teams in special edition uniforms, as is tradition on Christmas Day, but it didn’t got unnoticed. Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with Nike for depriving them of the festive uniforms.

Really hard to understand how Nike was seemingly so unprepared for their first NBA season. Jersey tears on the court, supply chain issues with fan jerseys, no special XMas jerseys. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 25, 2017

No Christmas jerseys this year? What was Nike thinking? — Varnel Hill (@32Billion) December 25, 2017

No Christmas jerseys, no throwback jerseys, and they tear all the time. Your jerseys suck @Nike — Will Jamieson (@WillJam19) December 25, 2017

However, it’s Nike’s first year. They definitely have time to pull it together, and although you can’t take back a bad start, you can make it better.