Nike has just unveiled the fourth edition NBA jerseys called the “City” edition. These jerseys feature designs inspired by a special feature from each team’s local area. We got a sneak preview of them in NBA 2k18, it appears that the video game NBA 2K18 pre-released the “select a jersey” photos of the uniforms into the game, and then removed them all with a quick update. We also know the jerseys are also going to come with specific sneaker color ways so stay tuned…