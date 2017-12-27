Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is signing with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Harrison visited Gillette Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Harrison was released by the Steelers in order to make room on the roster for right tackle Marcus Gilbert.

Harrison, 39, is the Steelers all-time sacks leader with 80.5, including at least five in each of the last three regular seasons despite playing a part-time role, according to ESPN. His role with the Steelers further decreased this season, playing just 40 snaps through 14 games this season, as players like T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree received more playing time.

Harrison, now in his 15th NFL season, played nearly every season of his NFL career with the Steelers, with the lone exception being the 2013 season which he spent with the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots’ front seven could certainly use a veteran pass rusher like Harrison and it would be fitting if he signed with Bill Belichick‘s squad considering the two teams, both 12-3, are on track to square off in the AFC championship game.

Since the Steelers rarely played him this year, James Harrison would be fresh for playoffs. Just into to get some clean shots at Big Ben.

It’s never a good thing to have one of your all time best, walk into your biggest rival’s office.