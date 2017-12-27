Just moments after spending time with family, Rihanna lost her dear cousin, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne to the wicked act of gun violence in Barbados on Tuesday (Dec. 26th).

The singer took to Instagram on (Dec. 26th) to share the news with her followers, sharing multiple photos of her and her now late cousin, blatantly in deep grieve, mourning his untimely death.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

It was unimaginable to the Fenty Beauty CEO for Monday night to be the last night she shares space with her cousin.

Details surrounding the murder of Rihanna’s cousin murder have not surfaced yet to determine whether he was targeted, a probable bystander, or a mistargeted victim.

Right before she got the news, the ‘Wild, Wild, Wild’ singer shared a photo of her in boss woman stance rocking a Christopher Kane dress claiming she was “sick af,” yet slaying the red mesh fabric dress with a pair of rosy kitten heels.

Our thoughts and prayers of healing go out to the family of Rihanna during this time of sorrow.