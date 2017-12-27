Words by Shurida Lundi

New Year, New Me? The new year brings a fresh start for everyone with new resolutions to accomplish throughout the year. One thing we do know is that health and being fit will forever be many people’s number 1 resolution.

For the ladies, genetically it is harder to lose weight compared to men. Having body goals and seeing our favorite celebrities with bodies to die for like Teyana Taylor, Beyoncé and J. Lo, we turn to social media to help achieve similar bodies.

Here are some ladies to start following now to help motivate you to be the best you and to do it naturally! These women also share tips in the kitchen and videos of them working out.

So whether you’re a new mom, in college trying to get rid of that freshman 15, just broke up with your boyfriend and looking to get your groove back, or looking to get rid of Tina the talking tummy, these ladies are here to help. Check out our list of 10 fitness influencers to follow on Instagram.

10. @Bodybyneeks

9. @Pita.grace

8. @massy.arias

7. @capricurves

6. @xxcocochanel

5. @imnicb

4. @brittnebabe

3. @anowaadjah

2. @ladydork

1. @magdacivil