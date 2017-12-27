Solange was scheduled to perform for AfroPunk in South Africa on New Years, but unfortunately had to cancel her appearance due to a recent diagnosis.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the sad news. She posted an image of herself and the caption read:

The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me. Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated [diagnosis], and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer expressed how saddened she was to cancel her performance “as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways,” she wrote.

She also went on to thank the festival for supporting her and keeping it confidential.

“This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year,” she ended the emotional caption. “It gives me life.”

Solange recently starred in a Calvin Klein family campaign, directed SZA’s hit single, “The Weekend.”