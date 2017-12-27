Sylvester Stallone finally has his own Rocky statue.

The statue was one of two Rocky statues created by the original artist, A. Thomas Schomberg. One was used during the filming of the movie, and is now on display in Philadelphia. The backup statue was on display at the San Diego Hall of Champions for years, but the venue closed down and the statue was put on the auction block last month with SCP Auctions.

TMZ reports the 9-foot tall, 1,800-pound piece was sold for $403,657 to an anonymous buyer and shipped to Los Angeles. It was confirmed that Sly was the mystery buyer when he was photographed in front of the statue with Arnold Schwarzenegger on Christmas.

Rocky finally reunites with Rocky, just in time for the sequel to Creed that Sylvester is directing.

