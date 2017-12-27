Words by Roman White

Tory Lanez will have to, for a third time, get his Rolls-Royce repaired. Lanez posted on Instagram Tuesday that someone crashed into him yet again only 3 days after getting his car repaired. The Chixtape singer/rapper posted the video of the dents and scratches on the front passenger side of the car. “Third time somebody crashed into me. It’s like somebody got a hit out on me,” says Tory in the Instagram video. “I just got it fixed the day y’all saw me standing on it now I gotta do this s**t again, I’m sick.”

Just three days prior to this accident, the Toronto Hip-Hop artist posted a picture of himself standing on top of his recently repaired Rolls-Royce with the caption, “Every Top Scammer has 1 pic like this.” Tory’s misfortunes have come with a price – a price which we aren’t aware of but there is no doubt that the “LUV” singer has the money to take care of his all white Ghost.

The “Say it” performer released his debut album I Told You in August 2016, and hasn’t looked back since. The success of his Interscope Records debut put Tory into the category with the top artists in Hip-Hop and kept his name buzzing to this day. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Charts and spent 7 weeks on the Top 200 albums. The single “Say It” has been RIAA certified two times platinum.

Lanez has since done work with Sean Paul, Meek Mill and other top artists in the game, as well as squashing his ongoing beef with fellow Canadian singer/rapper Drake. Lanez recently announced that he will be releasing a follow-up to his debut album with the titled Memories Don’t Die.

Tory Lanez announced the project title back in October, so we should expect the album some time in 2018.