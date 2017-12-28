Last weekend, the daughter of Eric Garner, a 43-year-old Staten Island man who was murdered by an NYPD officer 3 years ago via chokehold, Erica Garner went into cardiac arrest following an asthma attack which lead to a heart attack on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

Garner went into a coma Saturday night and has remained on life support ever since.

A mother of two, an 8-year-old daughter and 4-month-old son, in recent months, Garner suffered a cardiac arrest episode following the birth of her son. Doctors discovered her heart had become enlarged due to the tension brought on by the pregnancy.

On Wednesday evening, Garner’s official Twitter account issued an update stating doctors found that Erica experienced severe brain damage due to an oxygen deficiency while she was in cardiac arrest, followed by continued prayer requests.

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

The following day, Thursday (Dec. 28), the Daily News reported Erica Garner has been declared brain dead and with no chance for her recovery, according to doctors.

In deep grief over her daughter’s faint condition, Erica’s mother, Esaw Snipes told Daily News, “She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” says Snipes. “Physically she is still with us.”