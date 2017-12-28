Words by Nick Slay

Every year DoSomething.org releases their Celebs Gone Good List. The aim of this yearly list is to acknowledge noteworthy celebs that used their platform, influence, or money to affect positive change in the world. A-Listers such as Chance The Rapper, Beyonce, and Colin Kaepernick left their mark on education, mental health, sexual assault, gun violence, LGBTQ/Civil rights, hurricane/disaster relief and the under publicized Flint, Michigan water crisis in 2017. In previous years Taylor Swift sat comfortably on top of this list until 2016 when she was unseated by Queen Bey, and this year Chano leads the pack thanks to his active work with the Chicago school district.

The “No Problem” rapper took a close look at home when deciding where to give back this year. His charity SocialWorks, raised over 2.2 million dollars for Chicago public school as part of his organization’s goal to empower the youth. He also founded the New Chance Arts & Literature fund to sponsor the arts in the area. His efforts will provide 20 schools a $100,000 grant over the length of 3 years.

Rihanna who took #4 on the list used her 3rd star-studded Diamond Ball to raise over $840,000 for her Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation that was named after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Brathwaite and has a mission to support people across the globe my investment in local innovative projects and advocacy. Riri played bartender encouraging the black tie attendees to drink heavily so they could donate generously. With the help of funny man Dave Chapelle, guests of the event bid on some the big seller items of the night such as tickets to the Obama Foundation Fall summit in Chicago. A bid that jumped from $200,000 to 201,000 when the Chappelle’s Show host offered to throw in his pocket square.

Bey rounded out the top 5, with her BeyGood Houston Foundation. Yonce created the foundation in direct response to the massive loss of life and property due to superstorm Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. The “Single Ladies” singer used the opportunity to get her hands dirty and personally involve herself in the relief efforts. She came down, spoke with residents and affected victims as well as handed out food and much needed supplies.

DoSomething.org is a global non-profit organization with the goal of motivating young people to make positive change both online and offline through campaigns that make an impact. This digital platform has mobilized 5.5 million young people in every US area code and in 131 countries into credible offline action.

