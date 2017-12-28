Words by Jasmine Johnson

Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Barack Obama for the PSA of our former President’s My Brothers Keeper Alliance. There’s an ad called “We Are The Ones,” that is call to action for the movement which Barack started in 2014 to bring a safer community to young American in color.

In the visual below he states, “I want you to know, you matter. There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.” In a small clip you see Golden State Warrior, Stephen Curry speaking about Obama as well.

Back in November Chance hosted Saturday Night Live with the help of Eminem for many parody skits that were memorable and which it talks about Obama coming back to office. The Chicago rapper also released a joint Christmas EP, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama Re-Wrapped, with Jeremih recently. It has endless hits and to make you get into the Christmas spirit!

Peep My Brothers Keepers PSA visual below that features Stephen Curry, Chance the Rapper and many more.