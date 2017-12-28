Just last week, Jay Z released the Tidal exclusive videos for his 4:44 records “Smile,” “Legacy” and “Marcy Me” to Youtube. This morning, Tidal released a 34-second teaser of the music video for “Family Feud” featuring Beyonce. In the short clip, you can see Jay-Z and Blue Ivy walking through a church, then scenes of Beyonce and Jay-Z in a confessional box.

There’s also an intimate scene of a couple, which then turns fatal when the woman stabs her lover in the side of his stomach. The video for “Family Feud” premieres tomorrow, December 29 on Tidal. And if you don’t have Tidal, no worries, the streaming service is free until January 5 in honor of Tidal’s ’12 Days of Free Tidal’ which began on Christmas Day. Watch the teaser down below.