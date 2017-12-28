LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball are expected to report to Vytautas Prienai in January to begin their professional career, and the club is making sure it will be able to cash in on American fans who want some Lithuanian Big Baller gear.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Vytautas Prienai has sent the Ball brother’s jerseys to Amazon, which will go on sale by early January.

The team has shipped approximately 500 game jerseys — half LaMelo jerseys and half LiAngelo ones — to an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. and is expected to ship more to deliver late in the first week of January, the team official said. For Vytautas, LaMelo and LiAngelo have provided the branding to create marketing deals in Lithuania and the U.S..

Vytautas Prienai recently revealed the numbers that both players will wear for the club when they make their season debut – LaMelo will be sticking with the #1 he wore at Chino Hills High School, while LiAngelo will wear the #3.

LaMelo, a 6’5 point guard, is widely considered to be a more valuable prospect than his older brother, and is among the top 10 players for the Class of 2019. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes that one NBA GM said that LiAngelo is “not on any of our scouting lists — even the extended lists.”

Expect the jerseys to sell well, and signal another win for the Big Baller Brand.