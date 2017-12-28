On Christmas day, Michael Jackson‘s middle child, his daughter Paris Jackson, took to Instagram to share, what appears to be the first photo of all of the King of Pop’s kids, in a very long time.

The last night the three Jackson kids were seen together was at their father’s memorial service back in 2009. The memorial took place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on July 7th, 2009. A photo of a young Prince, Paris, and Blanket Jackson, dressed in all black surrounded by their famed aunts and uncles became of the most sought-after photo and was also the first time the world saw the Jackson children together.

Michael Joseph Jackson appallingly passed away on June 25th, 2009 from brisk propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, while under the care of Dr. Conrad Murray at his at his Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles California. Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide just one day before his birthday, that same year.