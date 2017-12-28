It is a very sad time in the world of journalism, especially in the land of Atlanta. Longtime Emmy-award winning journalist and news anchor Amanda Davis died on Wednesday (Dec. 27) after suffering from an impromptu massive stroke. She was 62 years old.

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta icon was at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on her way to her stepfather’s funeral in San Antonio, who passed away just a few days ago (Dec. 20). Davis was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment.

Wednesday afternoon, social media was flooded with posts and articles surrounding the hospitalized status of the beloved news anchor, most of them prayer requests for a hopefully speedy and safe recovery.

JUST IN: CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis has a ‘massive stroke,’ is hospitalized https://t.co/gmXqvVxDzF pic.twitter.com/mOwCHFXfgf — AJC (@ajc) December 27, 2017

Just hours after reports about her hospitalization surfaced, Davis reportedly passed away from the spontaneous stroke. The Atlanta community immediately went into deep shock.

CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has passed after suffering a massive stroke Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 28, 2017

Davis, a Clark Atlanta University graduate, was considered by many a pioneer in Atlanta journalism. For 26 years, she was a news anchor for Atlanta television station WAGA-TV. In January 2017, she joined CBS46 as a morning news anchor, where she continued her reign in the city’s news circuit.

The news anchor veteran was praised when she shared her battle with alcoholism in a three-part series on CBS46 back in 2016. Most recall her 2012 DUI arrest, which triggered her to retire from WAGA-TV the following year.

The now, late news anchor’s most notable work is her coverage on Coretta Scott-King‘s funeral and interview with at the time, President-elect Barack Obama.

BREAKING NEWS: Per @CBS46 in Atlanta, their morning anchor Amanda Davis, a fixture in the ATL market, has passed away. She suffered a massive, spontaneous stroke yesterday at ATL airport. She was on her way to Texas for the burial of her dad, who passed away earlier this month — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 28, 2017

RIP Amanda Davis. Our dear colleague passed away minutes ago. She was surrounded by her family and friends…. https://t.co/msLgRF3jWH — Sharon Reed (@SharonReedCBS46) December 28, 2017

Rest well, Amanda Davis. My thoughts and prayers are with your family, friends, colleagues, and those you mentored. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BpR1k34ukP — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 28, 2017

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. She will truly be missed. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 28, 2017