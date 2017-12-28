The fourth edition of Nike’s new NBA jerseys have been revealed. So far we’ve seen the league’s Association, Icon, and Statement jerseys. Now, we’re getting the City edition.

Nike x NBA “City Edition” Jerseys unveiled Details -> https://t.co/z296NssV4E pic.twitter.com/Bs7PbAoHFb — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) December 27, 2017

According to Nike, each of the designs honor the fans – “those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity.”

The Lakers have turned over the City Edition designs to honor some of their most famous players as part of the “Lore Series.” For instance, their City Edition uniform features a signature snakeskin-like Black Mamba print and LA/24 on the belt buckle. The organization’s winning tradition is referenced by the 16 stars on the uniform’s side panels to represent every NBA Championship the Lakers have won.

The Celtics’ City Edition uniform is inspired by the iconic parquet floor, the Warriors’ pays tribute to the Bay Area’s Chinese culture. Memphis Grizzlies’ uniform was inspired by the Sanitation worker’s strike 50 years ago.

Grizzlies' new alternate uniform design references 1968 Memphis sanitation workers' strike and upcoming 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. More info: https://t.co/e1PCBvNtMq pic.twitter.com/ga7Ylm7HGV — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 26, 2017

Nike is in the first season as the main provider of NBA jerseys. The company wanted to do something different for the alternate jerseys that teams wear, electing for themes rather than the usual alternate looks.

The Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors will unveil their City Edition uniforms for the 2017-18 season at a later date, according to Nike.